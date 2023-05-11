UrduPoint.com

Russia, Indonesia Sign Memorandum Of Understanding On Legal Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Russia, Indonesia Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Legal Issues

Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko and Indonesian Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly met on Thursday at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum to sign a memorandum of understanding on legal issues between the two countries, a Sputnik correspondent reported

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko and Indonesian Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly met on Thursday at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum to sign a memorandum of understanding on legal issues between the two countries, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"We are ready to hold expert consultations in the near future to discuss a draft bilateral international treaty on the transfer of persons sentenced to imprisonment. We are also working on the creation of a general model treaty on mutual legal assistance in civil matters," Chuychenko said at the signing ceremony.

In late March, Russia and Indonesia also signed an extradition agreement that was designed to strengthen the two countries' efforts to combat crimes. This was Indonesia's first extradition agreement with a European country.

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg Indonesia March Agreement

Recent Stories

Pretoria Slams US Claims That South Africa Supplie ..

Pretoria Slams US Claims That South Africa Supplies Weapons to Russia

6 minutes ago
 US State of Florida Sues Biden Admin. to Delay End ..

US State of Florida Sues Biden Admin. to Delay End of Title 42 Immigration Polic ..

6 minutes ago
 UN Has No Comment on UK Plan to Provide Ukraine Lo ..

UN Has No Comment on UK Plan to Provide Ukraine Long-Range Missiles, Wants Confl ..

6 minutes ago
 Sale of Foreign Currency by Russia's Largest Expor ..

Sale of Foreign Currency by Russia's Largest Exporters Down by 42% in April - Ce ..

11 minutes ago
 Tanker With Russian Crude Oil to Arrive in Pakista ..

Tanker With Russian Crude Oil to Arrive in Pakistan Soon - Ambassador

6 minutes ago
 ShipSigma partners with British Pakistani racer En ..

ShipSigma partners with British Pakistani racer Enaam Ahmed

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.