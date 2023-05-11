Russia, Indonesia Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Legal Issues

Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko and Indonesian Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly met on Thursday at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum to sign a memorandum of understanding on legal issues between the two countries, a Sputnik correspondent reported

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko and Indonesian Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly met on Thursday at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum to sign a memorandum of understanding on legal issues between the two countries, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"We are ready to hold expert consultations in the near future to discuss a draft bilateral international treaty on the transfer of persons sentenced to imprisonment. We are also working on the creation of a general model treaty on mutual legal assistance in civil matters," Chuychenko said at the signing ceremony.

In late March, Russia and Indonesia also signed an extradition agreement that was designed to strengthen the two countries' efforts to combat crimes. This was Indonesia's first extradition agreement with a European country.