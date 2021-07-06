Russia Ready to Discuss Supply, Production of COVID Vaccine With Indonesia - Lavrov

JAKARTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Russia is ready to discuss with Indonesia the supply and production of vaccines against COVID-19, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We confirmed our readiness to closely cooperate with Indonesia, including in a bilateral context - including the possibility of not only supplying the vaccine, but also discussing the localization of its production in Indonesia," Lavrov said at a briefing following his talks with Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.