Russia Registers 34 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Sun 15th September 2019 | 01:40 PM

Russia Registers 34 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 34 cases of ceasefire breach in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 17 violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues, related to the violation of the ceasefire regime, has registered 34 instances of firing: 12 in Idlib, 10 in Aleppo, eight in Latakia, and four in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 17 cases of firing: six in Idlib, four in Aleppo, and two in Hama," the ministry said.

According to the bulletin, the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria has carried out one humanitarian operation, delivering 500 food kits to the residents Deir ez-Zor province.

Syria has been marred by an armed conflict since 2011. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital of Nur Sultan under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement and establish four de-escalation zones. Even though in some parts of Syria military operations continue, the priority is now given to political settlement and return of refugees.

