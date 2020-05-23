Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded five cases of ceasefire violation over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has not recorded any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to the ceasefire violations has registered five cases of firing, including one in the Latakia province and four in Idlib. The Turkish side has not registered any cases of firing," the bulletin read.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that over 60 Syrian refugees have returned to the country from Lebanon as the borders between the two countries had reopened following coronavirus shuttering.

"Over the past 24 hours, 62 refugees (including 19 women and 32 children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet Yabus and Tell Kalah checkpoints. There was no withdrawal of refugees from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint," the ministry said.

According to the bulletin, the Syrian army engineering units had cleared 2.3 hectares (5.6 acres) of the territory of mines and defused 34 explosive devices over the past 24 hours.

As the fighting has been winding down, the Syrian government started paying more attention to political settlement, rebuilding infrastructure, and the return of refugees. Russia has been heavily involved in the process of helping the war-torn population of Syria, providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the country.