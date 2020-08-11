UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers No Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 8 - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 37 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 03:40 PM

Russia Registers No Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 8 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has not registered a single ceasefire violation over the past 24 hours, in comparison to the Turkish side, which recorded eight such violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has not registered a single ceasefire violation over the past 24 hours, in comparison to the Turkish side, which recorded eight such violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the truce recorded no ceasefire violations. The Turkish part of the commission recorded eight ceasefire violations, all of which were in Idlib province," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period, the Defense Ministry added.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry confirmed that almost 390 Syrian refugees had returned to the country from Lebanon over the past day.

"Over the past 24 hours, 389 refugees (including 117 women and 199 children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints," the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces also cleared a combined 4.2 acres of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the Defense Ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 38 explosive items.

Russia is continuing to play an active role in providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of Syria as the long-running conflict continues.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Damascus Idlib Lebanon Women All From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Realme Pakistan announces realme Fan festival. Sup ..

28 minutes ago

Participants from 46 different countries to line u ..

31 minutes ago

Infinix zero 8: Peak mobile performance with G90T ..

34 minutes ago

Coronavirus is not over yet, warns Asad Umar

1 hour ago

Rossiya Segodnya's Journalist Pitalev Is in Detent ..

32 minutes ago

Young woman committed suicide

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.