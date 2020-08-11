Russia Registers No Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 8 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has not registered a single ceasefire violation over the past 24 hours, in comparison to the Turkish side, which recorded eight such violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has not registered a single ceasefire violation over the past 24 hours, in comparison to the Turkish side, which recorded eight such violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the truce recorded no ceasefire violations. The Turkish part of the commission recorded eight ceasefire violations, all of which were in Idlib province," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period, the Defense Ministry added.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry confirmed that almost 390 Syrian refugees had returned to the country from Lebanon over the past day.

"Over the past 24 hours, 389 refugees (including 117 women and 199 children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints," the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces also cleared a combined 4.2 acres of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the Defense Ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 38 explosive items.

Russia is continuing to play an active role in providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of Syria as the long-running conflict continues.