UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports Over 15,000 COVID-19 Cases In One Day, Slightly Down From All-Time Record

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 12:50 PM

Russia Reports Over 15,000 COVID-19 Cases in One Day, Slightly Down From All-Time Record

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) Russia has registered 15,099 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 14,922 yesterday but slightly down from the all-time record, taking the cumulative total to 1,399,334, the nation's coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

The record single-day increase of 15,150 infections was reported on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 15,099 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 3,996 (26.5 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 4,610 new positive tests were registered (down from 4,648 yesterday).

A total of 674 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 659 yesterday) and 460 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region (up from 458 yesterday).

Another 185 coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, down from 279 yesterday, raising the country's cumulative fatalities to 24,187.

As many as 5,377 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the past day, down from 8,617 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,070,576.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died St. Petersburg Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns criminal act in France

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 18, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree Humanitarian Ceasefire F ..

13 hours ago

UN chief calls for solidarity with world's poor in ..

13 hours ago

'I'm disgusted with Nawaz Sharif's past': Aitzaz A ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.