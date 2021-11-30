Russia to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Kabul on Wednesday - Official

Russia will deliver humanitarian aid to Kabul on Wednesday and organize another return flight, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik

"Yes," Kabul said when asked if Moscow plans to deliver aid to Kabul on December 1, and confirmed that another return flight will be organized.