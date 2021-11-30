UrduPoint.com

Russia To Deliver Humanitarian Aid To Kabul On Wednesday - Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 01:24 PM

Russia to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Kabul on Wednesday - Official

Russia will deliver humanitarian aid to Kabul on Wednesday and organize another return flight, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russia will deliver humanitarian aid to Kabul on Wednesday and organize another return flight, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

"Yes," Kabul said when asked if Moscow plans to deliver aid to Kabul on December 1, and confirmed that another return flight will be organized.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Moscow Russia December

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly gives befitting response on a question a ..

Sajal Aly gives befitting response on a question about “good news”

4 minutes ago
 First Omicron case detected in Japan

First Omicron case detected in Japan

2 minutes ago
 Past rulers did nothing for masses: Laghari

Past rulers did nothing for masses: Laghari

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Rejects US Claims on Religious Persecution ..

Moscow Rejects US Claims on Religious Persecution in Russia, Pledges Retaliation

2 minutes ago
 Japan Confirms First COVID-19 Patient With Omicron ..

Japan Confirms First COVID-19 Patient With Omicron Variant - Reports

2 minutes ago
 SC turns down KP govt’s plea to seek change in s ..

SC turns down KP govt’s plea to seek change in schedule of local bodies’ ele ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.