Russia To Further Provide Arms, Prepare Military In Africa To Combat Terrorism - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 04:14 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Russia will continue to provide arms and prepare military staff in Africa to combat terrorism and drug trafficking in the Sahel region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to support this process (to combat drug trafficking and terrorism) with the supply of our weapons, appropriate equipment, training of personnel, including the training of peacekeepers," Lavrov told reporters following a meeting with his Chadian counterpart, Mahamat Zene Cherif.

