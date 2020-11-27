Russia to Start Mass Covid-19 Vaccination in January at Earliest - Health Minister

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russia will begin mass vaccination against the coronavirus in January or February, but at-risk groups will be inoculated in December, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Sputnik.

"What you call mass vaccination will begin in January or February, en masse. And at-risk groups will be vaccinated in December, so that all services are sustainable and have no difficulties," the minister said.

At-risk groups include medical professionals, teachers, employees of vital services, patients with diabetes and obesity, older people.

The minister added that the vaccination, like any other kind of medical treatment, would be voluntary.

In 2021, dozens of million of people, including older people, are likely to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, Murashko said.

In addition, Russia has been working on sharing its vaccine with other countries ” Russia has already signed agreements to transfer Sputnik V production technology to India, and is in talks with China and Belarus, Murashko said.