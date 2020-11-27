UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Start Mass Covid-19 Vaccination In January At Earliest - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Russia to Start Mass Covid-19 Vaccination in January at Earliest - Health Minister

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russia will begin mass vaccination against the coronavirus in January or February, but at-risk groups will be inoculated in December, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Sputnik.

"What you call mass vaccination will begin in January or February, en masse. And at-risk groups will be vaccinated in December, so that all services are sustainable and have no difficulties," the minister said.

At-risk groups include medical professionals, teachers, employees of vital services, patients with diabetes and obesity, older people.

The minister added that the vaccination, like any other kind of medical treatment, would be voluntary.

In 2021, dozens of million of people, including older people, are likely to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, Murashko said.

In addition, Russia has been working on sharing its vaccine with other countries ” Russia has already signed agreements to transfer Sputnik V production technology to India, and is in talks with China and Belarus, Murashko said.

Related Topics

India Technology Russia China Belarus January February December All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abraham Accords to elevate UAE as regional logisti ..

51 minutes ago

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

1 hour ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

1 hour ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

2 hours ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.