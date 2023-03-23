Russia-West Relations Now at All-Time Low - Medvedev

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The relations between Russia and the West are at an all-time low, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"We already have very bad relations with the Western world. Well, they have probably never been worse in history. Even at the time when Churchill delivered the Fulton speech, they were better," Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

He said that although there are currently no illusions that the relationship will soon be normal again, communication with the West will be restored at some point.

Medvedev said he dislikes the incumbent Western leaders, adding that in certain situations, it makes no sense to negotiate with other countries.

"In my opinion, in certain situations it is pointless to try to agree. It is necessary to ignore, and in some cases make decisions like the one that was made on February 24 last year. Because agreements are counterproductive in some cases," he said.

Medvedev also noted a decline in EU leaders' competence.

The Russian Security Council deputy chairman said the West would like to destabilize the political situation in Russia.

"They do not want to see the Russian Federation itself, they don't need us. And this is their geopolitical, geostrategic idea of very old times. Why do they need such a country, which has a huge territory and the most serious nuclear shield, and which does not even obey the Americans?" Medvedev said.

"Therefore, the desire is very simple: to destabilize the political situation, to divide the country into parts, such large ones, to negotiate with each of these parts, to denuclearize and demilitarize each part, and then come and offer their services, saying: 'Guys, now you need someone to protect you, don't you?'" he said.

Medvedev said the West does not like the independence of Russia and China.