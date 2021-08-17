Russian 18th Century Replica Boat Re-Starts Trip Around World Despite Challenges - Captain

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The crew of Russian and US voyagers onboard the Pilgrim, a replica of the 18th century wooden boat Pomor, restarted its trip around the world after spending the winter at the Great Lakes and despite existing challenges has reached Alaska, the boat's captain Sergey Sinelnik told Sputnik.

"We finished last year's part of the trip by reaching the port of Duluth, the western-most point of the Great Lakes, and had to decide on how to continue the voyage," Sinelnik said. "Our initial plan to cross the Panama Canal and sale via Australia was impossible due to the COVID-19 restrictions, as many countries were closed to foreigners. Now, there is only one way to return home to Russia - by travelling North via Alaska and Chukotka."

The Pilgrim, a 40-foot sailboat, has a crew of four. Sinelnik and his assistant Alexis Volchok are permanently on board, while others are joining on rotating basis.

The Pilgrim started the voyage four years ago from the city of Petrazavodsk in Russia's Karelia region. On the way to the United States, the vessel visited multiple countries in Europe, the Canary and Caribbean islands as well as Cape Verde.

The crew, however, had to move the boat from Duluth to port of Everett along Port Gardner Bay by trailer.

Sinelnik expressed gratitude to all Russian compatriots and to Americans who helped fundraising to transport the ship by land.

After putting the ship afloat in Everett, the crew sailed to Seattle, Washington, where it remained a couple of weeks at the invitation of the local Center for Wooden Boats.

The crew had to get the Canadian government's permission to enter the country's territorial waters before reaching Alaska, but obtained a transit passage only because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We had no right to come ashore, but could lay an anchor," Sinelnik said. "More than ten days we spent onboard amid strong winds, streams and rains, but when we reached the north of Vancouver Island, we caught a fair wind and headed for Alaska."

Due to the bad weather, the sailors said they had to drain water with automatic pumps. Sinelnik explained that such situations are normal for wooden boats even though it may shock yachtsmen who utilize plastic or other vessels.

"They try to find a harbor in such cases because it is emergency for them, but we sail normally with such high water," he said.

The crew experienced significant winds near Alaska that introduced uncertainty in their plans to continue the voyage, he pointed out.

"We have to arm ourselves with patience and continue our way North," Sinelnik said.

Sinelnik explained that that time is running out in terms of the favorable weather conditions given that the boat has to cover more than 2000 miles to reach Chukotka.

Recruiting the team may present another challenge but there is readiness to negotiate with all who are ready to sail, he said.

While in Alaska, the Pilgrim team said they want to visit the city of Sitka - formerly Novo-Archangelsk - the capital of Russian America in the 19th century.

"We would like to visit Sitka and its museum, which has a large collection of Russian artifacts. However, if we are going to Chukotka, we need to save time, head to Kodiak Island and wait for fair winds and sail along the Aleutian Islands," Sinelnik said.