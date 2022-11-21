Russian Agriculture Ministry Expects Agricultural Exports to Reach $40Bln This Year

The exports of Russian agricultural and agroindustrial products in 2022 may reach $40 billion, at present, deliveries have already exceeded $33 billion, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The exports of Russian agricultural and agroindustrial products in 2022 may reach $40 billion, at present, deliveries have already exceeded $33 billion, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

"For the third year, Russia has retained the status of a net exporter of food, that is, we send more abroad than we import.

At the moment, the volume of external deliveries already exceeds $33 billion, and the export of the agro-industrial complex can be about $40 billion a year," Patrushev said at the event with the participation of the president, where they discussed the development of Russian breeding and genetics.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the exports of Russian agricultural products in 2021 amounted to $37.1 billion, 21% higher than in the previous year.