Russian-Belarusian Security Consultations Ongoing In Moscow - Security Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Russian-Belarusian Security Consultations Ongoing in Moscow - Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russian-Belarusian security consultations are ongoing in Moscow on Wednesday, the Russian Security Council said.

"They (consultations) are conducted by Deputy Secretary of Russian Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev and Deputy State Secretary of Belarusian Security Council Aleksandr Neverovsky with the participation of representatives of the ministries and departments of the two countries," the council said in a statement.

