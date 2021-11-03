UrduPoint.com

Russian Cargo Plane Crashes In Siberia With 7 On Board: Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:02 PM

A Russian cargo plane with seven people on board crash landed in eastern Siberia and caught fire, the emergencies ministry said Wednesday

The Antonov An-12 aircraft "disappeared from radars" during its final approach outside the city of Irkutsk, the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft was carrying seven people and travelling from the city of Yakutsk, the ministry said.

It said a rescue team had arrived at the scene and the aircraft was on fire.

Antonov planes were manufactured during the Soviet era and are still used throughout the former Soviet Union for civilian and military transport.

They have been involved in a number of accidents in recent years.

Once notorious for accidents, Russia's major airlines have shifted from ageing Soviet aircraft to more modern planes.

But poor aircraft maintenance and lax safety standards persist, and the country has recently seen several deadly air disasters.

