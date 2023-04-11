Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russian Cosmonautics Urges Women To Join Ranks - Cosmonaut Unit Commander

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Russian Cosmonautics Urges Women to Join Ranks - Cosmonaut Unit Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The Russian cosmonautics industry is calling on women to join the ranks so that there will be as many females as males during the selection process, commander of the Russian cosmonaut unit Oleg Kononenko told Sputnik on Tuesday, noting that so far this requirement has not been met.

"Every time (the industry leadership) discusses the requirement that at least half of the (cosmonauts) should be women. But, unfortunately, it is just guys," Kononenko said on the eve of Cosmonautics Day, which is celebrated in Russia and other post-Soviet republics on April 12.

Anna Kikina is currently the only active female cosmonaut in the Russian space team. She made her first flight to the International Space Station (ISS) from October 5, 2022 to March 12, 2023, departing and returning from there aboard the US Crew Dragon spacecraft.

A total of six women have been in space in the history of Russia and the former USSR. The first, and also the world's first woman in space, was Valentina Tereshkova, whose only flight took place on June 16, 1963. The second was Soviet cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya, who flew to the Salyut-7 station in 1982 and 1984.

Russia's Yelena Kondakova was in space twice, in 1994-1995 and 1997. In 2014-2015, Yelena Serova worked at the ISS. In 2021, Russian actress Yulia Peresild spent 12 days at the ISS starting October 5 to shoot the first-ever movie made in space called "The Challenge."

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Russia March April June October Women From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in the green Monday

UAE bourses close in the green Monday

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives FM of Malta, signs thr ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives FM of Malta, signs three MoUs

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.