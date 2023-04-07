Close
Russian Defense Ministry Names US Officials Linked To Dangerous Vaccines Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Names US Officials Linked to Dangerous Vaccines Production

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Moscow has published the Names of corrupt US officials connected with the development and production of dangerous vaccines, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"Among such members (of corrupt US officials) are former Johnson & Johnson board of Directors member Mark McClellan, Pfizer Board of Directors member Scott Gottlieb, CEO at Flagship Pioneering Inc. Stephen Hahn," Kirillov said.

According to the official, representatives of regulatory authorities are lobbying the commercial interests of companies to the detriment of current safety and quality standards.

By authorizing the use of drugs without undergoing control procedures, Federal agency officials subsequently occupy key positions in pharmaceutical companies, the general added.

"According to the information available to us, collusion between officials and manufacturers of Pfizer's anti-cancer vaccine allowed drugs with serious side effects to be put into circulation. At the same time, at the time of approval of the vaccine, Pfizer had real evidence confirming an increased risk of serious pathologies of the cardiovascular system after vaccination," Kirillov underscored.

