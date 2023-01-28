UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Deeply Concerned By Escalation Of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2023 | 05:38 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Deeply Concerned by Escalation of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

Moscow is deeply concerned by the recent flare-up in the Israeli-Palestine conflict and is calling on both sides to resume constructive dialogue and refrain from any unilateral actions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Moscow is deeply concerned by the recent flare-up in the Israeli-Palestine conflict and is calling on both sides to resume constructive dialogue and refrain from any unilateral actions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The foreign ministry recalled several recent attacks in the region, including a terrorist attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem on Friday, which left seven people killed, according to the Israeli police. The attacker was a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem named Alkam Kheiry. On Thursday, at least nine Palestinians were killed and over 16 others were injured as a result of an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, the ministry said. On Wednesday, two Palestinians were killed in the city of Qalqilya and at the Shuafat refugee camp in similar circumstances.

"We are deeply concerned by these developments.

We urge all sides to show maximum restraint and prevent further escalation of tensions," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stressed that "the latest events clearly confirm the need to urgently resume constructive Palestinian-Israeli dialogue and refrain from unilateral actions."

"The end of this cycle of violence lies in negotiations based on the principles of international law, which should result in the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the borders of 1967, living in peace and security with Israel," the statement read.

Russia, being a part of the Middle East Quartet, which also includes the United Nations, the United States and the European Union, views attempts "to artificially block the joint work of the Quartet and to usurp 'external assistance' to the contacts between the parties as contrary to the fundamental interests of the two peoples."

