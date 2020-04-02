UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Slams EU Mission For Echoing Coronavirus Disinformation Claims

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 06:39 PM

Russia was surprised to hear the EU ambassador in Moscow, Markus Ederer, repeat baseless claims about ulterior motives behind its assistance to virus-hit Italy, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russia was surprised to hear the EU ambassador in Moscow, Markus Ederer, repeat baseless claims about ulterior motives behind its assistance to virus-hit Italy, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

Ederer said in an interview to RIA Novosti that the European Union was grateful to Russia for sending tonnes of medical masks, ventilators and other aid to Italy but could not help questioning the motives behind its generosity, with some media speaking of "mask diplomacy."

"We noted the comment by the top EU diplomat in Moscow, Ederer, about Russia's help to Italy.

We are puzzled by this comment. The diplomat repeated accusations made by those in the EU who spread its propaganda that our country was engaged in a disinformation campaign," she said.

"If the EU diplomatic mission in Moscow has questions or evidence about mistakes, irregularities or even disinformation, we are ready to answer their questions and look into that evidence, which you haven't provided because there is no evidence," Zakharova added.

