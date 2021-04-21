Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Deputy Head of US Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry said it summoned the deputy head of the US embassy in Moscow on Wednesday.

"Today, the deputy head of the US embassy was summoned to the foreign ministry," the ministry told reporters.

On Tuesday, the US Department of the State confirmed to Sputnik that US ambassador John Sullivan would briefly travel to the United States this week for a family visit and consultations with the US presidential administration before returning to Moscow in the coming weeks.