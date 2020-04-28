Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Yemeni Southern Separatists to Return to Talks With Rivals

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov during a phone call on Tuesday urged the leader of the Yemeni southern separatist group to return to the negotiating table

The Southern Transitional Council announced self-rule last Saturday in the port city of Aden and nearby provinces after accusing the UN-backed Yemeni government of failing to implement provisions of their power-sharing deal.

"Russia reaffirmed its support for efforts to find solutions to urgent problems on Yemen's domestic agenda through an inclusive intra-Yemeni dialogue, mediated by the UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Aydarus Zubaydi, the president of the Aden-based authority, shared his take on the situation in southern Yemen. He said that autonomous rule would allow the region to better recover from the recent devastating flooding and address the coronavirus threat.