UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Health Ministry Approves EpiVacCorona Vaccine For COVID-19 Prevention

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Russian Health Ministry Approves EpiVacCorona Vaccine for COVID-19 Prevention

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russia's second registered vaccine EpiVacCorona is included in the recommendations of the health ministry for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

"In Russia, two vaccines have been registered for the prevention of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 in adults from 18 to 60 years old .

.. On August 11, 2020, a combined vector vaccine (Gam-COVID-Vac) was registered, on October 13, 2020, a vaccine based on peptide antigens (EpiVacCorona) was registered," the section of the document on the specific prevention of coronavirus in adults says.

Related Topics

Russia August October 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World Government Summit, UN share visions for pros ..

1 hour ago

Muslim Council of Elders condemns practices of bla ..

1 hour ago

&#039;The Football Centre&#039; launched in Dubai ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Live Our Heritage Festival&#039; returns to ..

3 hours ago

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports Sudan with US$ ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.