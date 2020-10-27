Russian Health Ministry Approves EpiVacCorona Vaccine for COVID-19 Prevention

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russia's second registered vaccine EpiVacCorona is included in the recommendations of the health ministry for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

"In Russia, two vaccines have been registered for the prevention of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 in adults from 18 to 60 years old .

.. On August 11, 2020, a combined vector vaccine (Gam-COVID-Vac) was registered, on October 13, 2020, a vaccine based on peptide antigens (EpiVacCorona) was registered," the section of the document on the specific prevention of coronavirus in adults says.