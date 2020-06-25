Russian Health Ministry Approves Use of Areplivir Drug for COVID-19 Treatment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The Russian Health Ministry approved the use of Favipiravir-based drug Areplivir manufactured by pharmaceutical company Promomed for treatment of coronavirus patients, according to information in the state medicines' registry.

"The trade name of the drug is Areplivir. The international non-proprietary or grouping or chemical name is Favipiravir," the registry says.