Russian Inspectors to Check Military Facility in UK - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russian military inspectors will check a UK military facility on Tuesday, head of Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergey Ryzhkov said.

"As part of the implementation of the 2011 Vienna Document on Confidence and Security Building Measures, a Russian team of inspectors is planning to conduct a visit to assess a UK military facility. The assessment visit will take place on January 18, 2021 during one day," Ryzhkov said.