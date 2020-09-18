Russian Lower House Speaker Says Foreign Special Services Behind Situation With Navalny

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russia's lower chamber speaker Viacheslav Volodin expressed the belief that the European Parliament's resolution on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is still receiving treatment in Germany after his alleged poisoning, made it clear that foreign special services were behind the whole story.

On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for tougher sanctions on Russia in connection with the Navalny case.

"After the European Parliament's statements we can say that foreign countries' special services are behind the situation with Navalny.

If the Western countries understand such concepts as democracy, international law and legislature, they should make liable those who initiate this decisions in the European Parliament," Volodin said, as quoted by the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"So, I invite the Bundestag once again to hold a parliamentary dialogue on the scale of their special services' and officials' involvement in the situation. Parliaments of other European countries should also sort this out," Volodin added.