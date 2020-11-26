Russian Military Successfully Tested New Anti-Ballistic Missile - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The Russian military successfully tested a new anti-ballistic missile, it was launched from the Sary-Shagan testing range in Kazakhstan and hit the simulated target, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"At the Sary-Shagan testing range (Republic of Kazakhstan), a combat crew of the air and missile defense troops of the Aerospace Forces successfully carried out a regular test launch of a new missile of the Russian missile defense system," the ministry said.