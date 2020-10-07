Russian National Nikulin's Defense Team Files Appeal - Court Documents
Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 03:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The defense team for Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin, convicted in the United States on cybercrimes, filed an appeal to contest his sentence, court documents revealed.
The appeal was filed on Tuesday with a Federal court in San Francisco, where Nikulin was sentenced to 88 months in jail over cybercrimes last week.