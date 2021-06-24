UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Navy Calls UK Ship Illegally Crossing Black Sea Border 'Audacious Challenge'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:28 PM

Russian Navy Calls UK Ship Illegally Crossing Black Sea Border 'Audacious Challenge'

Commander-in-Chief of Russian Navy Adm. Nikolay Yevmenov on Thursday denounced the incident with a UK navy destroyer in the Black Sea as an "audacious challenge" from London, urging the island nation to assess the actions of its ship

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Commander-in-Chief of Russian Navy Adm. Nikolay Yevmenov on Thursday denounced the incident with a UK navy destroyer in the Black Sea as an "audacious challenge" from London, urging the island nation to assess the actions of its ship.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that the Black Sea Fleet and the border security forces expelled the UK Navy's Defender destroyer that entered Russia's territorial waters.

"It is an audacious challenge. The UK side must give an appraisal of the crew's actions, conduct an investigation. We, in turn, comply with all standards of the international maritime law," Yevmenov told reporters.

While the UK Ministry of Defense rejects Russia's account of the incident, saying it was a peaceful passage and no warning shots were fired, the BBC broadcaster published a video of the destroyer entering the Black Sea that is at odds with the official statements by London.

A BBC correspondent who had been invited on board the ship before the incident said he saw over 20 aircraft overhead � which could also be heard in the footage � and two Russian coastguard boats that shadowed the UK vessel.

Related Topics

Russia London United Kingdom Border All From

Recent Stories

FIA grills Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case

10 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, US permanent envoy to UN discu ..

14 minutes ago

Court issues release orders of Khawaja Asif in ass ..

29 minutes ago

Canada's natural resources real GDP up 2.9 pct in ..

24 seconds ago

Minsk Asks Latvia, UK, Canada, Australia to Questi ..

26 seconds ago

Japanese Emperor Worried Olympics Can Lead to Surg ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.