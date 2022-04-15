UrduPoint.com

Russian Parliamentary Speaker Says Planning To Take Working Trip To China This Fall

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2022 | 02:58 PM

Russian Parliamentary Speaker Says Planning to Take Working Trip to China This Fall

The speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matviyenko said on Friday that she is planning to visit China this fall to participate in the next session of the Russian-Chinese inter-parliamentary cooperation commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matviyenko said on Friday that she is planning to visit China this fall to participate in the next session of the Russian-Chinese inter-parliamentary cooperation commission.

"We hope that the epidemiological situation will allow us to visit your wonderful country, as we planned, in autumn this year to participate in the next 8th session of the inter-parliamentary commission," Matviyenko said at the meeting with Chairman of the Chinese Congress Standing Committee Li Zhanshu.

She also noted that even in the face of unprecedented external pressure Russia and China retain an unwavering determination to further strengthen and expand the whole array of their interstate relations.

The 7th meeting of the Russian-Chinese inter-parliamentary cooperation commission was held on November 23, when the Russian lawmakers underscored the intensity of the bilateral ties between Moscow and Beijing, stressing that collaboration in the field of energy, including oil and gas, as well as in the areas of innovative development and inter-regional cooperation develops steadily.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Parliament Oil Visit Beijing Chamber November Congress Gas

Recent Stories

CAREC Institute accomplished unprecedented contrib ..

CAREC Institute accomplished unprecedented contribution of global experts in its ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan announce busy 12 months for national side ..

Pakistan announce busy 12 months for national sides

11 minutes ago
 Ranbir, Alia’s wedding pictures storm into socia ..

Ranbir, Alia’s wedding pictures storm into social media

13 minutes ago
 Request to Send Kazakh Military to Ukraine Not Rec ..

Request to Send Kazakh Military to Ukraine Not Received - Kazakh Defense Ministr ..

3 minutes ago
 PM expresses resolve to work closely with Saudi Ar ..

PM expresses resolve to work closely with Saudi Arabia

31 minutes ago
 Zia apprises newly appointed DS Railways

Zia apprises newly appointed DS Railways

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.