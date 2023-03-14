ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Kazakhstan this year, the press service of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Tuesday.

"During the conversation with the Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin, the head of state noted the importance of the upcoming visit of President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan this year, as well as holding of the XIX Forum of Interregional Cooperation in Kostanay this fall," the press service said.