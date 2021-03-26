UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Council Approves Draft Foundations Of State Cybersecurity Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:51 PM

Russian Security Council Approves Draft Foundations of State Cybersecurity Policy

The Russian Security Council approved the draft foundations of the Russian state policy in the field of international information security, it will soon be submitted for the president's approval, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The Russian Security Council approved the draft foundations of the Russian state policy in the field of international information security, it will soon be submitted for the president's approval, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting of the Security Council, at which the draft foundations of the Russian state policy in the field of international information security were considered.

"Today, the Russian Security Council, chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, considered and approved the draft 'Foundations of State Policy of the Russian Federation in the Field of International Information Security.

' A decision was also made to prepare a plan for its implementation, and priority measures for comprehensive support were identified. In the near future, the document will be submitted to the Russian president for approval, and then will be published," Patrushev said.

The council also decided to prepare a plan for its implementation, he added.

More Stories From World

