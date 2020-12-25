Russian Security Service Prevented Terror Attack Teenager Wanted to Stage in Tambov

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday it had prevented a terror attack that a 17-year-old male wanted to stage in the city of Tambov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday it had prevented a terror attack that a 17-year-old male wanted to stage in the city of Tambov.

"The FSB has prevented a terror attack in the city of Tambov.

A Russian citizen, born in 2003, who was involved in preparations for this crime was detained," the FSB said in a press release.

According to the FSB, the teenager planned to use an improvised explosive device. The young man, who was "a supporter of destructive subcultures," obtained instructions for making the bomb online.

Explosives and components for creating a bomb were seized from the apartment he rented.