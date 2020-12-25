UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Security Service Prevented Terror Attack Teenager Wanted To Stage In Tambov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:29 PM

Russian Security Service Prevented Terror Attack Teenager Wanted to Stage in Tambov

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday it had prevented a terror attack that a 17-year-old male wanted to stage in the city of Tambov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday it had prevented a terror attack that a 17-year-old male wanted to stage in the city of Tambov.

"The FSB has prevented a terror attack in the city of Tambov.

A Russian citizen, born in 2003, who was involved in preparations for this crime was detained," the FSB said in a press release.

According to the FSB, the teenager planned to use an improvised explosive device. The young man, who was "a supporter of destructive subcultures," obtained instructions for making the bomb online.

Explosives and components for creating a bomb were seized from the apartment he rented.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Young Man Male Tambov From

Recent Stories

YEAR IN REVIEW: Lone Wolves Not Silenced by Pandem ..

2 minutes ago

CM Sindh receives governor at Mazar-e-Quaid

2 minutes ago

Nation celebrates Quaid’s anniversary with great ..

23 minutes ago

Indian soldier injured in IIOJK grenade blast

25 minutes ago

Tokyo shares end lower in thin holiday trade

25 minutes ago

South Korea reports record virus surge on Christma ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.