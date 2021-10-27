UrduPoint.com

Russian Su-25 Aircraft Return To Kyrgyzstan After CSTO Drills In Tajikistan - Military

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:45 PM

Russian Su-25 Aircraft Return to Kyrgyzstan After CSTO Drills in Tajikistan - Military

Russian Su-25 aircraft have returned from Tajikistan to the airfield of the Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan after participating in the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) Interaction-2021 military drills, Russia's Central Military District said on Wednesday

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russian Su-25 aircraft have returned from Tajikistan to the airfield of the Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan after participating in the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) Interaction-2021 military drills, Russia's Central Military District said on Wednesday.

"Su-25 aircraft were relocated from the Gissar airfield to the Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan after the completion of a joint exercise by the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces," the military said in a statement.

During the active phase of the joint exercise near the border with Afghanistan, the crews practiced searching and destroying facilities of the imaginary enemy, among other things, the statement added.

The military exercise was held from October 18-23. Some 4,000 soldiers and over 500 units of military equipment were involved in the drill.

