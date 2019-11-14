UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Turkish Militaries Conclude Sixth Joint Patrol In Northwestern Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:00 PM

Russian, Turkish Militaries Conclude Sixth Joint Patrol in Northwestern Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Russian military police and Turkish armed forces completed a joint patrol of a new area in northeastern Syria, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The sixth joint patrol of the Russian military police and the Turkish armed forces completed the joint patrol of a new area of the Syrian-Turkish border in northeastern Syria," the statement said.

The joint patrol included eight units of military equipment ” the Tigr and BTR-80 armored vehicles of the Russian military police and the Kirpi armored vehicles of the Turkish border service, as well as about 50 military personnel from both states.

The Russian military police's so-called Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle is monitoring the column's route of movement in real time.

On October 9, Turkey launched "Operation Peace Spring" in northeastern Syria targeting Kurdish militia, seen as terrorists by Ankara, and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia). The move came days after US President Donald Trump abruptly decided to withdraw his country's troops from the region. Damascus has condemned the operation as a violation of Syria's sovereignty.

On October 22, Turkey and Russia concluded a memorandum that details conditions for a peaceful withdrawal of the Kurdish forces to a distance of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the border with Turkey. The 10-point document envisions patrol missions carried out by the Russian military contingent in Syria and Turkish troops in order to ensure the implementation of the deal.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Turkey Damascus Vehicles Trump Vehicle Ankara October Border From

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt issue joint statement on fraternal ties ..

36 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Italian Interior Ministe ..

51 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed meets Queen of Sweden

1 hour ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ali Usman takes fiv ..

1 hour ago

Saqr Ghobash elected FNC Speaker for 17th legislat ..

1 hour ago

31St Convocation Of Pakistan Navy Engineering Coll ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.