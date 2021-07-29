Russia's special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, announced that he plans to meet with his US and Chinese counterparts next week at the Extended Troika meeting in Doha

"I constantly maintain phone contact with my counterpart, [US special representative] Zalmay Khalilzad who is currently in Washington.

Next week, we plan to hold a meeting with our Chinese and Pakistani colleagues in Doha, at another session of the Extended Troika," Kabulov said at a press conference.

Kabulov also said that he expects to hold a meeting with China's newly-appointed special representative for Afghanistan on August 11 in Doha.