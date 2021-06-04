UrduPoint.com
Russia's Geropharm To Produce 15Mln Doses Of EpiVacCorona Vaccine Monthly From November

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

Russia's Geropharm to Produce 15Mln Doses of EpiVacCorona Vaccine Monthly From November

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian pharmaceutical company Geropharm plans to start producing at least 5 million doses of the EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 monthly starting September and to bring monthly production to 15 million doses in November, Geropharm director Pyotr Rodionov told Sputnik on Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We plan to achieve stable monthly production of 5 million doses, not sets, starting September. We would like to produce 15 million doses monthly starting November," Rodionov said.

Geropharm is ready to launch production as soon as the company is included in the registration dossier, which could happen by mid-July, Rodionov added.

"We are waiting for the completion of phase three vaccine trials, which is due to happen in late June, after which the data will be published. This information is highly important for us, as we should be confident that the drug that we manufacture as an industrial partner is truly effective and safe," Rodionov noted.

According to the official, the amount of carrier protein produced by Geropharm is sufficient for 2.5 million one-component doses.

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a media partner of the event.

