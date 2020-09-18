UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Health Watchdog Says 22 Stable Mutated COVID-19 Strains Identified Worldwide

Umer Jamshaid 30 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

Russia's Health Watchdog Says 22 Stable Mutated COVID-19 Strains Identified Worldwide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) There are about 22 stable mutations in the genetic makeup of the coronavirus detected worldwide, with two of them being the most resistant, Russia's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Friday, adding that there were thousands of COVID-19 genetic mutations.

"The total number of mutations that are collectively identified in the sequenced genomes of the SARS-CoV-2 virus amounts to many thousands, but only a few of them have been fixed and are stably inherited. Currently, there are about 22 such single mutations. It should be noted that these mutations have taken place in January - March 2020, and after that, there were no detected mutations in the genome of the virus," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

The coronavirus genome sequence analysis shows that the most stable alteration is the emergence of two single mutations, found in more than 93 percent of the studied samples.

The first mutated strains were detected at the end of January in China, then in Australia, and at the end of February, they were found in most countries of Western Europe, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Morocco and Senegal, the watchdog noted.

About 99 percent of the tested samples in Russia have these two mutated strains, Rospotrebnadzor added.

Related Topics

Australia Russia Europe China Canada Brazil United States Saudi Arabia Senegal Mexico Morocco January February March 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM urges world to join hands in fight against Clim ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan wins stay on enforcement of $6bln award o ..

20 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 18, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Canadian Opposition Leader Says He Will Ban Huawei ..

18 seconds ago

Bolster fragile world to emerge stronger, UN chief ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.