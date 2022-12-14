UrduPoint.com

Russia's Kaliningrad Trying To Get Transit Quotas Through Lithuania Canceled - Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 07:50 AM

Russia's Kaliningrad Trying to Get Transit Quotas Through Lithuania Canceled - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The authorities of Russia's Kaliningrad region are trying to get quotas imposed by the European Union on the transit of sanctioned goods by rail through Lithuania canceled, but the talks are very difficult, Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov has told Sputnik.

"We are trying to get this quota regime for sanctioned products canceled," the governor said, adding that "talks are very difficult. There is constant manipulation of numbers and facts on the other side. They say: you do not choose these quotas, so you are fine. And, for some reason, they do not take into account that we have selected the quotas for certain goods long ago. This is pure manipulation."

The governor said that many region's shipping companies are afraid to send cargo by rail because of Lithuania's "unpredictable behavior" and instead use maritime shipping.

He added that the authorities remain concerned that Lithuania could completely ban the transit of goods to the region.

"If we did not have concerns, we would not have made the decision at the end of 2016 that ferries must be built. Of course, we do (have concerns)," Alikhanov said.

The governor said that the Kaliningrad authorities are calculating the damage done by Lithuania's restrictions on transit to request investigations from international institutions, including the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"We are also forming a position for the (Russian) Ministry of Economic Development to form the basis for future investigations with the use of international mechanisms, such as the court within the framework of the WTO. In our opinion, this situation is a gross violation of Lithuania's and Europe's obligations to Russia to ensure unimpeded transit of goods to and from Kaliningrad. And we are doing calculations on the damage they cause in order to claim it later," Alikhanov said.

He added that there is no preliminary assessment of the damage yet.

From June 18, Lithuania banned the transportation of goods to the Kaliningrad Region that fell under the sanctions of the European Union, including building materials, metal, wood, cement, fertilizers, alcohol, caviar, and other categories, which account for about 50% of the total traffic volume. The Lithuanian authorities said they were simply complying with EU sanctions.

The European Commission later explained that transit to Kaliningrad by road remains banned, and transit by rail is possible with proper control. At the same time, quotas for the transportation of sanctioned goods by rail were introduced, with the volume of shipped goods not exceeding the average cargo traffic for the past three years.

