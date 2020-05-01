Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has exchanged letters with his Togolese counterpart, Robert Dussey, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has exchanged letters with his Togolese counterpart, Robert Dussey, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, and the Republic of Togo's minister of foreign affairs, African integration and Togolese abroad, Robert Dussey, have exchanged telegrams of congratulations on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two states (May 1, 1960)," the ministry said in a statement.

Both ministers have given a very positive evaluation of bilateral relations, noting progress in the dialogue between Moscow and Lome.

They have also stressed the intention of both sides to develop multifaceted cooperation, including on international platforms, to provide regional stability and security in the spirit of the decisions of the first Russia-Africa summit held in Sochi last year.