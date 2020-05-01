UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lavrov Commemorates Diplomatic Relations Anniversary With Togolese Counterpart

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:28 PM

Russia's Lavrov Commemorates Diplomatic Relations Anniversary With Togolese Counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has exchanged letters with his Togolese counterpart, Robert Dussey, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has exchanged letters with his Togolese counterpart, Robert Dussey, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, and the Republic of Togo's minister of foreign affairs, African integration and Togolese abroad, Robert Dussey, have exchanged telegrams of congratulations on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two states (May 1, 1960)," the ministry said in a statement.

Both ministers have given a very positive evaluation of bilateral relations, noting progress in the dialogue between Moscow and Lome.

They have also stressed the intention of both sides to develop multifaceted cooperation, including on international platforms, to provide regional stability and security in the spirit of the decisions of the first Russia-Africa summit held in Sochi last year.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Progress Sochi Lome Togo May

Recent Stories

DC monitors fruits & vegetables rates in Sukkur

2 minutes ago

Govt taking extraordinary steps to resolve labore ..

2 minutes ago

World Health Assembly to Be Held Online in Geneva ..

2 minutes ago

Inflation rate to continue falling in coming month ..

2 minutes ago

Sierra Leone extends virus lockdown for 3 days

2 minutes ago

German Regulator Plans to Deny Nord Stream 2 Waive ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.