UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's RT State TV Accuses Facebook Of 'censorship'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:27 PM

Russia's RT state TV accuses Facebook of 'censorship'

The chief of Russian state-funded broadcaster RT on Friday said Facebook was deliberately blocking posts from its documentary channel, accusing the social media giant of "censorship" "They have been limiting the audience for our documentaries for over a month on Facebook," Margarita Simonyan wrote on her Telegram social networking account

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The chief of Russian state-funded broadcaster RT on Friday said Facebook was deliberately blocking posts from its documentary channel, accusing the social media giant of "censorship" "They have been limiting the audience for our documentaries for over a month on Facebook," Margarita Simonyan wrote on her Telegram social networking account.

"Nobody can see the posts." She was referring to the Russian-language RTD channel, a part of the RT network which has over 125,000 subscribers on Facebook.

"Our guys have asked the moderators what they did wrong, but Zuckerberg's moderators are silent," Simonyan wrote of Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

"We continue living in a world where American censorship has conquered," she said.

She didn't give any precise examples of moderators acting to stop posts from appearing.

RT brands itself as telling the truth in a media landscape dominated by the Western point of view, but is considered by several EU states as a propaganda and disinformation project.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron in 2017 accused RT of spreading "deceitful propaganda" during the presidential election campaign.

In Britain, the Ofcom broadcasting regulator has ruled that it broke broadcasting standards on impartiality.

Related Topics

Election World Russia Social Media Facebook France Mark Zuckerberg 2017 Media From

Recent Stories

Roadside Bomb Kills 3 Civilians, Injures 3 in Afgh ..

2 minutes ago

Inspector General of Police (IGP) lauds police pe ..

2 minutes ago

Farmers carry weapons to guard tomato fields in Ba ..

31 minutes ago

KP Auqaf Dept announces district competitions of H ..

20 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

20 minutes ago

Taliban Attack Kills 4 Soldiers in Northern Afghan ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.