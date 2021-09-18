MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The ruling party of Russia said on Friday that it had repelled a massive cyberattack on its entire computer network on the first day of voting in parliamentary elections.

Russians started casting ballots online and in-person on Friday. Polls will close at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

"The attackers tried to hack the party's computer systems.

The attacks were promptly identified, repelled and did not do any significant harm," the United Russia party said.

Sergei Perminov, a senior party member, said that four different kinds of attacks, including DNS blocking and flooding the systems with junk traffic, were mounted simultaneously. More than 30,000 IP addresses used by hackers were blocked.

The digital ministry said it traced the IP addresses to the United States, Ukraine and Germany. The governing Russian party said it saw attacks on its computer systems rise sixfold last week.