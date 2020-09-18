Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled to escort a US patrol aircraft over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled to escort a US patrol aircraft over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Friday.

"Russian airspace control systems detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over neutral waters of the Black Sea ...

a Su-27 fighter from the air defense forces of the Southern Military District was scrambled. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as an aircraft base patrol aircraft P-8A Poseidon of the US Navy and escorted it over the Black Sea," the statement says.

After the turn of US military aircraft from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the home airfield.

"No violation of the Russian state border by the US reconnaissance aircraft was allowed," the statement says.