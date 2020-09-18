UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Su-27 Scrambled To Escort US Patrol Aircraft Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:37 PM

Russia's Su-27 Scrambled to Escort US Patrol Aircraft Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled to escort a US patrol aircraft over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled to escort a US patrol aircraft over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Friday.

"Russian airspace control systems detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over neutral waters of the Black Sea ...

a Su-27 fighter from the air defense forces of the Southern Military District was scrambled. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as an aircraft base patrol aircraft P-8A Poseidon of the US Navy and escorted it over the Black Sea," the statement says.

After the turn of US military aircraft from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the home airfield.

"No violation of the Russian state border by the US reconnaissance aircraft was allowed," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia Border From

Recent Stories

PTA Executive Committee elected unopposed

5 minutes ago

US Efforts to Build Coalition Against China Threat ..

5 minutes ago

Canada Extends 'Non-Essential' Travel Ban With US ..

5 minutes ago

Police denies media reports of man's death due to ..

5 minutes ago

UK Gov't Scientific Advisers Say Just 6% of Popula ..

5 minutes ago

US Government Provides Puerto Rico $13Bln to Help ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.