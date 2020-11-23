Saleh to Meet With Russian Officials in Next Few Days to Discuss Libya - Media Advisor

The speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh, will pay an official visit to Moscow in the next few days to meet with Russia's top officials and discuss Libya's agenda, a media advisor in the Libyan parliament told Sputnik

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh, will pay an official visit to Moscow in the next few days to meet with Russia's top officials and discuss Libya's agenda, a media advisor in the Libyan parliament told Sputnik.

"The speaker of the House of Representatives, Counselor Aguila Saleh, will visit Russia in the coming days at the invitation of the Russian authorities," Fathi al-Mirmi said.

"[Saleh] will meet with senior officials of Russia's government and parliament to hold talks on the situation and the political developments in Libya," al-Mirmi added.