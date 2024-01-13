Saudi Ambassador To Morocco Meets With Jordanian Counterpart
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 01:20 PM
RABAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The Saudi Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, Dr. Sami bin Abdullah Alsaleh, met in Rabat today with Jordanian Ambassador to Morocco Jumana Ghunaimat.
During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation between the Kingdom and Jordan and issues of common interest.
