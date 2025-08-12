Saudi Arabia welcomes Australia, New Zealand moves toward recognizing State of Palestine

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has welcomed Australia’s announcement of its intention to recognize the State of Palestine, and New Zealand’s declaration to consider similar recognition

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has welcomed Australia’s announcement of its intention to recognize the State of Palestine, and New Zealand’s declaration to consider similar recognition.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, the Kingdom lauded the growing international consensus in support of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Saudi Arabia emphasized that the present moment calls for all peace-loving nations to recognize the State of Palestine and bolster efforts to end the long-running conflict. It underscored the urgency of this recognition in the context of ongoing Israeli violations of international law and humanitarian norms.

The Kingdom reiterated its commitment to supporting all initiatives for achieving lasting peace and justice for the Palestinian people.