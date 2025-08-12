Saudi Arabia Welcomes Australia, New Zealand Moves Toward Recognizing State Of Palestine
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 12:33 AM
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has welcomed Australia’s announcement of its intention to recognize the State of Palestine, and New Zealand’s declaration to consider similar recognition
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has welcomed Australia’s announcement of its intention to recognize the State of Palestine, and New Zealand’s declaration to consider similar recognition.
According to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, the Kingdom lauded the growing international consensus in support of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Saudi Arabia emphasized that the present moment calls for all peace-loving nations to recognize the State of Palestine and bolster efforts to end the long-running conflict. It underscored the urgency of this recognition in the context of ongoing Israeli violations of international law and humanitarian norms.
The Kingdom reiterated its commitment to supporting all initiatives for achieving lasting peace and justice for the Palestinian people.
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..
NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum
Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Aziz remembered at both sides of ..
US designates Majeed Brigade as "terrorist" organization
Asif urges PTI to hold dialogue for improving system, national interest
DC Kohat chairs meeting of DMIC
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..
FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office
More Stories From World
-
US designates Majeed Brigade as "terrorist" organization3 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia welcomes Australia, New Zealand moves toward recognizing State of Palestine39 seconds ago
-
Gaza hospitals overflowing with patients, as malnutrition surges45 seconds ago
-
Global talent in Quran recitation shines at day two of King Abdulaziz Int’l Competition in Makkah3 hours ago
-
Pakistan's cotton yarn exports to China surpass $203 million in first half of this year3 hours ago
-
Timely completion of Jhalawan Medical College & Hospital projects essential for medical facilities: ..5 hours ago
-
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI11 hours ago
-
Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of August13 hours ago
-
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September14 hours ago
-
At UNSC, Pakistan slams Israel's Gaza takeover plan and urges deployment of int'l protection force1 day ago
-
Robots join Quran competition to guide visitors in 96 languages in Makkah1 day ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi concludes productive orientation visit to Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region1 day ago