Saudi Arabia's King Salman Condemns Israeli Actions Against Palestinians - State Media

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:40 AM

Saudi Arabia's King Salman Condemns Israeli Actions Against Palestinians - State Media

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reaffirmed Riyadh's support for Palestinians in the cross-border escalation with Israel, the state-run SPA news agency reported.

According to the media outlet, during a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, King Salman strongly condemned the Israeli measures in Jerusalem and the acts of violence committed against the Palestinian people.

Israel and Palestine's Hamas have exchanged hundreds of rocket strikes since cross-border violence erupted on Monday night. It was sparked by days of clashes in East Jerusalem and the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the disputed city.

At least 56 Palestinians were killed and over 300 were injured in Israeli airstrikes, according to Palestinian authorities. Israel reported seven fatalities and more than 200 injured as a result of rocket fire from Gaza.

