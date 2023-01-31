UrduPoint.com

Saudi Post (SPL) Takes Part In Arab Health Exhibition In Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 05:48 PM

Saudi Post (SPL) Takes Part in Arab Health Exhibition in Dubai

Saudi Post (SPL) and its subsidiaries (NAQEL Express and Infinite pl) are participating in the "Arab Health 2023" exhibition, held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), from January 30 to February 2, 2023. SPL, through its participation, displays health care and biosciences solutions, as well as specialized logistical services

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ):Saudi Post (SPL) and its subsidiaries (NAQEL Express and Infinite pl) are participating in the "Arab Health 2023" exhibition, held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), from January 30 to February 2, 2023.

SPL, through its participation, displays health care and biosciences solutions, as well as specialized logistical services.

SPL's participation is considered an opportunity to showcase the latest electronic and logistics products and services that contribute to accelerating business. It also aims to highlight SPL's contribution to digital government services.

