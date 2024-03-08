Open Menu

Saudi Search And Rescue Team Concludes Participation In Operation White Exercise In Tunisia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Saudi search and rescue team concludes participation in Operation White exercise in Tunisia

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense's search-and-rescue team concluded its participation in the Operation White exercise in the fields of rubble and water rescues.

Operation White aimed to enhance the expertise of the international search-and-rescue teams in cases of major disasters and accidents, in accordance with scientific methodology of the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG).

The exercise was observed by Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Saqr.

