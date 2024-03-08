- Home
Saudi Search And Rescue Team Concludes Participation In Operation White Exercise In Tunisia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense's search-and-rescue team concluded its participation in the Operation White exercise in the fields of rubble and water rescues.
Operation White aimed to enhance the expertise of the international search-and-rescue teams in cases of major disasters and accidents, in accordance with scientific methodology of the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG).
The exercise was observed by Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Saqr.
