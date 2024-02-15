Open Menu

Saudi Shura Council Delegation Meets Deputy Speaker Of Nigeria's House Of Representatives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Saudi Shura Council delegation meets deputy speaker of Nigeria's house of representatives

ABUJA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) A Saudi delegation from the Shura Council's Saudi-Nigerian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, headed by

council member and acting chairman of the committee Dr. Abdullah bin Hamad

Al-Salamah, met Wednesday in Abuja with Nigerian House of Representatives Deputy

Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

The meeting was part of the Saudi Shura Council delegation's official visit to the Republic of Nigeria.

The Nigerian lawmaker welcomed the Shura Council delegation, underlying the Kingdom's status for

Muslims and in the entire world, expressing thanks for Riyadh for hosting the

Saudi-African Summit.

Kalu also underscored the importance of enhancing the Nigerian-Saudi relations in all fields. Dr. Al-Salamah voiced keenness on enhancing bilateral relations to serve the interests of the Kingdom of Saudi

Arabia and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

