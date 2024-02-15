Saudi Shura Council Delegation Meets Deputy Speaker Of Nigeria's House Of Representatives
February 15, 2024
ABUJA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) A Saudi delegation from the Shura Council's Saudi-Nigerian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, headed by
council member and acting chairman of the committee Dr. Abdullah bin Hamad
Al-Salamah, met Wednesday in Abuja with Nigerian House of Representatives Deputy
Speaker Benjamin Kalu.
The meeting was part of the Saudi Shura Council delegation's official visit to the Republic of Nigeria.
The Nigerian lawmaker welcomed the Shura Council delegation, underlying the Kingdom's status for
Muslims and in the entire world, expressing thanks for Riyadh for hosting the
Saudi-African Summit.
Kalu also underscored the importance of enhancing the Nigerian-Saudi relations in all fields. Dr. Al-Salamah voiced keenness on enhancing bilateral relations to serve the interests of the Kingdom of Saudi
