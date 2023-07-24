Open Menu

School Gym Accident Leaves 10 Dead In Northeastern China - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 08:10 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) At least 10 people died when the roof of a school gym in northeastern China collapsed, China Central Television (CCTV) reports citing emergency services.

On Sunday, the roof of a gym at a middle school in the Chinese city of Qiqihar, located in Heilongjiang Province, collapsed, reportedly during a training session of a female volleyball team.

At least ten people were trapped under the rubble.

CCTV reported on Monday that there were a total of 19 people in the gym at the time of the accident, four were able to save themselves.

As of early Monday morning, a total of 14 people were pulled from under the rubble, four of them did not survive, while six others died after attempted medical aid. One person remains under the rubble, CCTV said.

The search and rescue operation continues.

