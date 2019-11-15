Second Victim, 14-Year-Old Male Student, Dies In California School Shooting - Officials
Fri 15th November 2019 | 01:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) A second student, a 14-year-old male, has died in a school shooting at Saugus High School in southern California, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference on Thursday.
"We just received word that one of the 14-year-old victims at the hospital has also passed away just moments ago, so our fatalities now are two," Villanueva said.